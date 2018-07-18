Alex Otto
Bobi Wine Responds to Police Summons

Journalists and MPs fought to enter CPS Alex Otto

Journalists and MPs fought to enter CPS

In short
Some opposition Members of Parliament led by the leader of Opposition Winifred Kiiza, Kilak MP Gilbert Olanya and Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zzake, Mbwatekamwa Gaffa, DP lady escorted Kyagulanyi from Parliament building to CPS accompained by boda-boda cyclists.

 

