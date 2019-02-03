Bobi Wine, Uganda Meritocracy Party in Talks over People Power Slogan

In short
Kyagulanyis meteoric rise on the political scene in the past two years has earned him global recognition. A red beret, an overall and people power chants is the basic definition of Bobi Wine, the politician.
Bobi Wine, Uganda Meritocracy Party in Talks over People Power Slogan3 Feb 2019, 12:32 Comments 304 Views Politics Report
People Power: the rightful owners of the slogan have arrived. They says, they are in talks with Bobi Wine
