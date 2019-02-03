Blanshe Musinguzi
12:33

Bobi Wine, Uganda Meritocracy Party in Talks over People Power Slogan

3 Feb 2019, 12:32 Comments 304 Views Politics Report
People Power: the rightful owners of the slogan have arrived. They says, they are in talks with Bobi Wine courtesy photo

People Power: the rightful owners of the slogan have arrived. They says, they are in talks with Bobi Wine Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Kyagulanyis meteoric rise on the political scene in the past two years has earned him global recognition. A red beret, an overall and people power chants is the basic definition of Bobi Wine, the politician.

 

Tagged with: bobi wine and people power slogan uganda meritocracy party

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.