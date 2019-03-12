Bobi Wine: Violent People Not Part of People Power

In short
Bobi Wine’s message comes on the heel of rising animosity between people and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) caused by sporadic attacks on Dr. Kizza Besigye by youth donning people power berets.
Bobi Wine: Violent People Not Part of People Power12 Mar 2019, 20:27 Comments 166 Views Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: Bobi Wine call for calm among supporters Bobi Wine says violent people not part of people power movement
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.