Bobi Wine Visits Family of Slain Driver Yasin Kawuma

Bobi wine talking to family members, widows and children of the slain driver Yasin Kawuma in the deceased's home found in Lusanja village, Kasangati Town Council in Wakiso District

In short

Kawuma was shot as security agencies battled supporters of Kassiano Wadri, the eventual winner of the race. The scuffle was triggered by a collision of the presidential motorcade and members of people power, a political pressure group led by Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine, who was in the area to campaign for Wadri.