The pop star turned politician was accompanied by the Kilak South Member of Parliament Gilbert Olanya, who days ago was appointed as the People Power Mobilizer in Acholi Sub-region.
Bobi Wine's Appearance At Lugai's Funeral Angers Oulanyah
Kilak South legislator Gilbert Olanya [L] Joel Ssenyonyi [C] and Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi in Pader District on Friday. Photo By Julius Ocungi
