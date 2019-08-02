Julius Ocungi
17:27

Bobi Wine’s Appearance At Lugai’s Funeral Angers Oulanyah

2 Aug 2019, 17:27 Comments 346 Views Pader, Uganda Northern Updates
Kilak South legislator Gilbert Olanya [L] Joel Ssenyonyi [C] and Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi in Pader District on Friday. Photo By Julius Ocungi

Kilak South legislator Gilbert Olanya [L] Joel Ssenyonyi [C] and Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi in Pader District on Friday. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short
The pop star turned politician was accompanied by the Kilak South Member of Parliament Gilbert Olanya, who days ago was appointed as the People Power Mobilizer in Acholi Sub-region.

 

Tagged with: deputy speaker of parliament
Mentioned: Pajule Town Council

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.