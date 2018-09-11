In short
Ssebuufu also known as Eddie Mutwe was charged before Gulu grade One Magistrate Yunus Ndiwalana. He was charged together with Musa Ssenyange alias Rabadaba Musisi, a 31-year-old driver a resident in Njeru Town Council in Buikwe district.
Bobi Wine's Body Guard Charged With Treason, Remanded11 Sep 2018, 17:04 Comments 209 Views Gulu, Uganda Court Crime Security Updates
Eddie Mutwe (R) and Musa Ssenyange (L) Before Grade One Magistrate in Gulu Login to license this image from 1$.
