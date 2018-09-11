Peter Labeja
Bobi Wine's Body Guard Charged With Treason, Remanded

11 Sep 2018, 17:04 Comments 209 Views Gulu, Uganda Court Crime Security Updates
Eddie Mutwe (R) and Musa Ssenyange (L) Before Grade One Magistrate in Gulu Peter Labeja

Ssebuufu also known as Eddie Mutwe was charged before Gulu grade One Magistrate Yunus Ndiwalana. He was charged together with Musa Ssenyange alias Rabadaba Musisi, a 31-year-old driver a resident in Njeru Town Council in Buikwe district.

 

