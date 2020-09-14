In short
Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said that Emmanuel Kabanda tried to end his life by setting himself ablaze on Sunday around 8:30 pm shortly after his motorcycle Reg. Number UDU619H was impounded.
Boda-boda Arrested for Attempted Suicide Kireka Police Station.14 Sep 2020
In short
