Mugisha James
15:48

Boda-boda Arrested for Attempted Suicide Kireka Police Station.

14 Sep 2020, 15:41 Comments 134 Views Security Crime Breaking news
CP Fred Enanga- police PRO

CP Fred Enanga- police PRO

In short
Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said that Emmanuel Kabanda tried to end his life by setting himself ablaze on Sunday around 8:30 pm shortly after his motorcycle Reg. Number UDU619H was impounded.

 

Tagged with: Police spokesperson Fred Enanga
Mentioned: attempted suicide

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.