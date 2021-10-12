Boda Boda Cyclist Sentenced to Caution over Possession of Military Hardware

In short
According to the prosecution, on June 12th 2021 along Nakyesa- Kayunga road in Kayunga District, the two were accused of having Uganda People's Defense Forces -UPDF camouflage uniforms which are gazetted defence stores.
Boda Boda Cyclist Sentenced to Caution over Possession of Military Hardware12 Oct 2021, 11:57 Comments 120 Views Court Updates
Charges against Waswa(left) have been withdrawn and Mbazira on the right has been sentenced to caution.
