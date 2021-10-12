Kukunda Judith
Boda Boda Cyclist Sentenced to Caution over Possession of Military Hardware

12 Oct 2021, 11:57 Comments 120 Views Court Updates
Charges against Waswa(left) have been withdrawn and Mbazira on the right has been sentenced to caution.

According to the prosecution, on June 12th 2021 along Nakyesa- Kayunga road in Kayunga District, the two were accused of having Uganda People's Defense Forces -UPDF camouflage uniforms which are gazetted defence stores.

 

