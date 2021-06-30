Boda Boda Cyclists in Arua Protest Refusal by Chairperson to Handover Office

In short
The rowdy cyclists stormed Arua Central Police Station demanding the Police to force Safi Alema Tiyo to handover office and also take custody of the Tipper Lorry they received from the President’s office.
A Boda Boda displaying placard as the Acting DPC Arua Daniel Obore pleads with them at Arua CPS check point.
