EDSON KINENE
11:35

Boda Boda Cyclists in Mbarara, Nakawa Form COVID-19 SOPs Compliance Teams

17 Jun 2021, 11:29 Comments 144 Views Mbarara, Uganda Business and finance Health Updates
Boda Boda parking alongside special hire cars on Mbaguta Street

Boda Boda parking alongside special hire cars on Mbaguta Street

In short
The team in Nakawa Division named HAM COVID-19 TEAM will be expected to carry out sensitization among fellow motorists and also report colleagues who are not adhering to the SOPs.

 

Tagged with: Violation of Covid-19 SOPs
Mentioned: MOH

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.