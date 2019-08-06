In short
Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says the duo has been very helpful in the investigations into the gruesome murder of Boda-boda riders. According police, Lusiba and Sserwadda provided information that led to the arrest 21 suspects in connection to Boda boda killings.
Boda Boda Murders: Police Question Arrest of Constable, Informant By ISO Top story6 Aug 2019, 12:52 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
In short
Mentioned: Aloysius Tamale Balikowa Sserwadda Closed Circuit Television Derrick Mulindwa Flying Squad Unity Fred Enanga Internal Security Organisation John Bosco Mugisha Katwe police station Nansana Municipality Police Force Spokesperson Rogers Semambo
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.