Boda boda Protests Paralyse Business in Bukwo

George Kiprop, one of the Boda boda riders, says that the escape of the suspects, some of whom killed Boda boda riders, has forced them to suspend distant journeys fearing for their lives. "Since those suspects escaped from police cells we have stopped moving to distant places passed 8 pm," he said.
Boda boda Protests Paralyse Business in Bukwo17 Sep 2022
