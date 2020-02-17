In short
Pamela Ajilong, the Busoga East regional CID who addressed journalists at their Iganga based regional headquarters on Monday evening says the rider is alleged to have transported the shooter from the crime scene under the cover of darkness.
Boda boda Rider Arrested over Bugiri Sheikh Murder
17 Feb 2020
In short
