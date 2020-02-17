Wambuzi Reacheal
18:59

Boda boda Rider Arrested over Bugiri Sheikh Murder

17 Feb 2020, 18:53 Comments 104 Views Iganga, Uganda Crime Misc Report
A police patrol vehicle at the late Masuudi Mutumba's home.

A police patrol vehicle at the late Masuudi Mutumba's home.

In short
Pamela Ajilong, the Busoga East regional CID who addressed journalists at their Iganga based regional headquarters on Monday evening says the rider is alleged to have transported the shooter from the crime scene under the cover of darkness.

 

Tagged with: assassin police custody police station regional resident rider trading
Mentioned: Bugiri Busimba Busoga East Cid Pamela Ajilong Sheikh Masuudi Mutumba

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.