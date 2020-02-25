In short
Prosecution told court that on the evening of March 29, 2018, Damulira was hired by his victim to take her home some miles away from Kanoni town. However, along the way, the convict pretended that he had run out of fuel in the middle of a forest.
Boda boda Rider Gets 30-Year-Jail Term for Raping Passenger Top story25 Feb 2020, 14:55 Comments 222 Views Mpigi, Uganda Court Report
In short
Mentioned: Damulira Gomba Justice Nabisinde Kanoni Mpigi
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.