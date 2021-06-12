In short
Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says that the unknown cyclist attacked and stabbed police constable Ismail Menjar, who was on duty enforcing the curfew on Friday evening.
Boda Boda Rider Lynched for Stabbing Police Officer in Kampala
