Mugisha James
14:40

Boda Boda Rider Lynched for Stabbing Police Officer in Kampala

12 Jun 2021, 14:36 Comments 176 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Luke Owoyesigyire

Luke Owoyesigyire

In short
Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says that the unknown cyclist attacked and stabbed police constable Ismail Menjar, who was on duty enforcing the curfew on Friday evening.

 

Tagged with: ASP Luke Owoyesigyire.
Mentioned: Katwe police station

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.