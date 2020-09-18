Boda Boda Rider Shot by Police Seeks Compensation

In short
Musisi contends that on December 11, 2019, Police Constable Simon Kweezira together with a UPDF soldier Corporal Eliphazi Kyesesa all attached to Nabbingo Police Station shot at him in the left leg.
Boda Boda Rider Shot by Police Seeks Compensation18 Sep 2020, 07:39 Comments 201 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Tagged with: Attorney General William Byaruhanga Boda Boda Corporal Eliphazi Kyesesa Joseph Musisi Bakabulinde Kasumba, Kugonza and Company Advocates Police Constable Simon Kweezira
