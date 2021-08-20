Boda-Boda Riders Accuse Wandegeya Police officers of Extortion

In short
This came after an operation in which hundreds of motorcycles said to be operating without the required documents were impounded in an operation conducted on Thursday. Most of the motorcycles were impounded at Wandegeya Traffic lights by Field Force Unit personnel and traffic police officers.
Boda-Boda Riders Accuse Wandegeya Police officers of Extortion20 Aug 2021, 09:11 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Business and finance Crime Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Ashraf Kiizito Charles Ssebambulidde Edward Balyebuza a boda-boda rider Ibrahim Ssekyanzi and Godfrey Mugisha Lawrence Niwabiine
Mentioned: wandegeya police station
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.