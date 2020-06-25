Boda Boda Cyclists Demand Meeting With Museveni over Lockdown

Simon Wokorach alias General Batak (L) the Vice Chairperson of Gulu City Boda Boda Association disclosed and some of the riders infront of their office in Bardege Division - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short

Julius Byarugaba, the Speaker of the Boda Boda Association which represents over 2,000 cyclists says that there is an increase in domestic violence because men are failing to take care of their families after the lockdown affected their daily income.