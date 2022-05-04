Gerald Abitegeka KKCR
07:51

Boda boda Riders in Kagadi Hike Fares As Petrol Prices Soar

4 May 2022, 07:43 Comments 180 Views Business and finance Western Updates

In short
Amuza Ategeka, the chairperson of the Boda Boda riders in Kagadi town, says that it’s no longer cost-effective to continue charging passengers the old fares given the high fuel prices. He says that they resolved to introduce new fares to cover their members from losses.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.