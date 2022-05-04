In short
Amuza Ategeka, the chairperson of the Boda Boda riders in Kagadi town, says that it’s no longer cost-effective to continue charging passengers the old fares given the high fuel prices. He says that they resolved to introduce new fares to cover their members from losses.
Boda boda Riders in Kagadi Hike Fares As Petrol Prices Soar
4 May 2022
