Wambuzi Reacheal
17:34

Boda Boda Riders Protest Increased Insecurity

17 Aug 2019, 17:33 Comments 129 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Misc Report
Some of the protestors walk along Obote way in Jinja town.

Some of the protestors walk along Obote way in Jinja town.

In short
Eria Musobya, the Chairperson of Jinja Boda boda union, says at least five Boda boda motorcyclists have been killed in different parts of the municipality in a period of seven months.

 

Tagged with: attack body colleague deceased insecurity motorist police regional police security
Mentioned: Eria Musobya James Mugere Jinja Magwa Paul Nkore Sadat Mulyowa Simon Barikye police commander

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.