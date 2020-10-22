In short
Sadiuos Oukunda, the Chairperson Mbarara City Boda boda Association, says they want the traffic warders withdrawn for extorting money from the riders instead of concentrating on their role to ensure smooth traffic flow.
Boda boda Riders Storm City Hall Demanding Removal Of Traffic Warders From Streets
