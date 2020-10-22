EDSON KINENE
16:22

Boda boda Riders Storm City Hall Demanding Removal Of Traffic Warders From Streets Top story

22 Oct 2020, 16:20 Comments 116 Views Mbarara, Uganda Crime Politics Updates
Boda Boda riders storm the city council offices

Boda Boda riders storm the city council offices

In short
Sadiuos Oukunda, the Chairperson Mbarara City Boda boda Association, says they want the traffic warders withdrawn for extorting money from the riders instead of concentrating on their role to ensure smooth traffic flow.

 

Tagged with: BOda Boda storm Mbarara city council offices
Mentioned: Mbarara City Council

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.