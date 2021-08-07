Boda-Boda Stage Leaders Accuse Police of ‘Working’ With Motorcycle Robbers

In short
Kevin Ssendegeya, the chairman of Security Boda-Boda Stage at Total corner, says that there is a group known as Nato, which they reported to the police but nothing was done. Ssendegeya alleges that policemen instead revealed their names to the criminals.
Boda-Boda Stage Leaders Accuse Police of ‘Working’ With Motorcycle Robbers7 Aug 2021, 16:25 Comments 89 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Hamidu Kalungi. Yasin Mubangizi. Kavin Ssendegeya. Richard Sonko. Farouq Mwiru. Mudasiru Iru
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.