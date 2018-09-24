Samuel Amanya
Bodaboda Rider Injured in Rukungiri Armed Robbery

24 Sep 2018, 19:59 Comments 160 Views Rukungiri, Uganda Crime Analysis
Hillary Nkwasiibwe at Nyakibale Hospital

The victim identified as Hillary Nkwasiibwe, a resident of Rwakabengo, Rukungiri Municipality was shot at around 1 a.m. at Rwakabengo trading centre. He says that he was hired by two people from Ntungamo stage with orders to take them to Rwakabengo at a cost of 1500 Shillings.

 

