Bodaboda Rider Injured in Rukungiri Armed Robbery

In short
The victim identified as Hillary Nkwasiibwe, a resident of Rwakabengo, Rukungiri Municipality was shot at around 1 a.m. at Rwakabengo trading centre. He says that he was hired by two people from Ntungamo stage with orders to take them to Rwakabengo at a cost of 1500 Shillings.
Bodaboda Rider Injured in Rukungiri Armed Robbery24 Sep 2018, 19:59 Comments 160 Views Rukungiri, Uganda Crime Analysis
In short
Tagged with: shooting armed robbery boda boda rider rukungiri
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.