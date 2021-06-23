Bodaboda Rider Killed After Refusing to Stop at Check Point in Luwero

In short
Nakigoza Parish Councillor Paul Ssinabulya Najja says that Luyinda, who was riding a motorcycle registration number UFH-186G was allegedly hit by a gun bayonet held by a Policeman at the checkpoint in Kiziri village in Kalagala sub-county.
Bodaboda Rider Killed After Refusing to Stop at Check Point in Luwero23 Jun 2021, 17:13 Comments 294 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Breaking news
