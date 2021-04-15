Bodies of More Cargo Truckers Killed in South Sudan Still Missing

In short
Speaking to URN in an interview on Thursday, Mwatela disclosed that the number of the truckers killed is more because the gunmen torched over 40 trucks along the Yei-Juba route. He said the South Sudan authorities have since handed over the bodies of two Kenyan truckers.
Bodies of More Cargo Truckers Killed in South Sudan Still Missing15 Apr 2021, 19:59 Comments 197 Views East Africa Business and finance Security Updates
Soldiers of South Sudan People's Defense Forces - SSPDF pose to URN for a group photo during commissioning of Nimule One-Stop Border Post in 2020 - File Photo by Dominic Ochola
