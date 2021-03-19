Bodies of Two Boys Retrieved from Kibimba Dam

In short
“My boys had gotten used to the classroom environment which kept them busy throughout the day, but since they are still in lower primary and are yet to return to school following the covid-19 lockdown restrictions, they had resorted to fishing as a means of making themselves productive,” their father says.
Bodies of Two Boys Retrieved from Kibimba Dam19 Mar 2021, 14:50 Comments 60 Views Bugiri, Uganda Crime Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.