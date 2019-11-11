Bodies of Ugandans Shot Dead in Rwanda to be Repatriated

In short

Prikeria Muhindo Mwiine, the Rukiga Resident District Commissioner has told our reporter on Monday afternoon that efforts by the government of Uganda to have bodies repatriated for decent burial are underway. According to Muhindo, officials from Ministry of External Affairs and Rukiga District security officials on Monday managed to have a phone call conversation with Fred Mufulukye, the Eastern Province Governor who told them that the bodies could be released on Tuesday.