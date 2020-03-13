Bodies of Zombo Detach Attackers Secretly Exhumed

In short
The bodies were buried by Paidha Town Council Officials on Saturday evening at the Town Council Cemetery in Oboth village, Omua Parish, some four kilometres from Paidha Town Council.
Bodies of Zombo Detach Attackers Secretly Exhumed13 Mar 2020, 19:59 Comments 139 Views Zombo, Uganda Crime Security Northern Updates
Paidha Town Council Officials look at the mass gave were some bodies of zombo attackers were exhumed. Photo By Julius Ocungi
In short
Tagged with: Maj Caesar Olweny, the fourth infantry division spokesperson Paidha Town Council Town Clerk Esmond Odota Uganda People's Defence Force [UPDF] oduk village
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.