Body of 5-Year-Old Exhumed in Kalangala

In short
The investigating was today joined by Police Pathologist Moses Byaruhanga to exhume the body which was later taken to Mulago hospital mortuary for a postmortem Byaruhanga says that the exhumation is just one of the steps to facilitate a successful investigation into the alleged murder.
Body of 5-Year-Old Exhumed in Kalangala19 Jul 2019, 16:59 Comments 120 Views Kalangala, Uganda Crime Security Misc Report
In short
Mentioned: Uganda police Force
