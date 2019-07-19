Lubulwa Henry
Body of 5-Year-Old Exhumed in Kalangala

19 Jul 2019, 16:59 Comments 120 Views Kalangala, Uganda Crime Security Misc Report
Police officers after exhuming a body at Lwabaleega landing site in Kalangala.

The investigating was today joined by Police Pathologist Moses Byaruhanga to exhume the body which was later taken to Mulago hospital mortuary for a postmortem Byaruhanga says that the exhumation is just one of the steps to facilitate a successful investigation into the alleged murder.

 

