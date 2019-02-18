Dear Jeanne
Body of 6-year-old Boy Found in Kireka Farmers Market

18 Feb 2019
The 6-year-old child identified as Ssempereza Jameson, a pupil at Good Choice Nursery School, was last seen alive at around 8 pm on Sunday, together with his eight-year-old brother Goodrick Ssempereza. They were reportedly going to fetch water.

 

