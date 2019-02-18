Body of 6-year-old Boy Found in Kireka Farmers Market

In short
The 6-year-old child identified as Ssempereza Jameson, a pupil at Good Choice Nursery School, was last seen alive at around 8 pm on Sunday, together with his eight-year-old brother Goodrick Ssempereza. They were reportedly going to fetch water.
Body of 6-year-old Boy Found in Kireka Farmers Market18 Feb 2019, 12:44 Comments 70 Views Crime Report
In short
