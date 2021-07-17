Body of 7-Year-Old Boy Recovered from Kinawataka Channel After Three-Day Search

In short
Arnold Kigongo, a resident of Kiwuka zone- Kasokoso in Kira Municipality Wakiso District, was playing with his friends during the rain on Tuesday and a jerry can fell in a trench, he tried to remove it, but the water overpowered Kigongo and swept him away.
Body of 7-Year-Old Boy Recovered from Kinawataka Channel After Three-Day Search17 Jul 2021, 09:27 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: , Kigongo Hajji Musa Sekigudde the chairman Local council I Stephen Sajjabi Yudayah Namwajje assistant inspector general of police Joseph Mugisa,
Mentioned: Kinawataka drainage channel
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.