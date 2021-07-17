Mugisha James
09:31

Body of 7-Year-Old Boy Recovered from Kinawataka Channel After Three-Day Search

17 Jul 2021, 09:27 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Nakamiro Drainage Channel one of the channels one of the un upgraded channels in Kampala

Nakamiro Drainage Channel one of the channels one of the un upgraded channels in Kampala

In short
Arnold Kigongo, a resident of Kiwuka zone- Kasokoso in Kira Municipality Wakiso District, was playing with his friends during the rain on Tuesday and a jerry can fell in a trench, he tried to remove it, but the water overpowered Kigongo and swept him away.

 

Tagged with: , Kigongo Hajji Musa Sekigudde the chairman Local council I Stephen Sajjabi Yudayah Namwajje assistant inspector general of police Joseph Mugisa,
Mentioned: Kinawataka drainage channel

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.