Body of Arrested Rwandan National Buried in Kampala Cemetery

21 Feb 2020, 08:01 Comments 169 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Misc Updates
Butabika Hospital where the Goverment of Uganda says One of the two Rwandan nationals arrested in March 2019 died from. Daily Monitor

In short
Magezi was reportedly arrested by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence in March 2019 together with another Rwandan National, Theogen Sendegeya. For more than 10 months, their whereabouts were unknown, as family and relatives couldn’t locate them in all gazetted detention facilities.

 

