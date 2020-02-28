In short
The deceased drowned in the lake on Sunday when a group of militiamen raided the lake to rob fishing gear from Ugandan fishermen at Kijangi landing site in Buseruka Sub County, Hoima district. It is alleged that the militiamen approached the group of fishermen and ordered them to surrender their fishing gear.
Body of Congolese National Retrieved from Lake Albert
