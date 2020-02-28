Okello Emmanuel
13:06

Body of Congolese National Retrieved from Lake Albert

28 Feb 2020, 13:04 Comments 156 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Misc Updates

In short
The deceased drowned in the lake on Sunday when a group of militiamen raided the lake to rob fishing gear from Ugandan fishermen at Kijangi landing site in Buseruka Sub County, Hoima district. It is alleged that the militiamen approached the group of fishermen and ordered them to surrender their fishing gear.

 

Tagged with: Congolese militia Lake Albert body fishermen

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.