Solomon Okabo
15:52

Body of Drowned Student in Kwania Recovered, Family Demands Compensation

28 Feb 2021, 15:50 Comments 179 Views Kwania, Uganda Crime Business and finance Northern Updates
Lino Odur, a S.2 student of Maruzi Seed Secondary School got drowned in a dam, family demands compensation

Lino Odur, a S.2 student of Maruzi Seed Secondary School got drowned in a dam, family demands compensation

In short
Odur’s body was retrieved by residents and police from the dam in Olami A cell, Aduku Town Council in Kwania district on Sunday.

 

Tagged with: Body of Drowned Student Retrieved, Family Demand Compensation
Mentioned: The Uganda  Police Force

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.