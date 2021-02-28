In short
Odur’s body was retrieved by residents and police from the dam in Olami A cell, Aduku Town Council in Kwania district on Sunday.
Body of Drowned Student in Kwania Recovered, Family Demands Compensation
Lino Odur, a S.2 student of Maruzi Seed Secondary School got drowned in a dam, family demands compensation
