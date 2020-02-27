In short
Trouble started when armed Congolese Militiamen approached a boat, which Onen and his colleagues were using and ordered them to surrender their fishing gear to them. The fishermen declined the orders leading to a scuffle with the Congolese militiamen.
Body of Fisherman Retrieved from Lake Albert As Search for Congolese Militia Continues
