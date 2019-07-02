In short
The repatriation was conducted in collaboration with Indian Association and Indian Embassy in Uganda. An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) also one of traffic police lead investigators but preferred anonymity, intimated to Uganda Radio Network (URN) Kalakada’s body was demanded by relatives living in Uganda.
Body of Indian National Killed in Yusuf Lule Road Accident Repatriated2 Jul 2019, 19:29 Comments 135 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.