Kato Joseph
19:39

Body of Indian National Killed in Yusuf Lule Road Accident Repatriated

2 Jul 2019, 19:29 Comments 135 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Misc Updates

In short
The repatriation was conducted in collaboration with Indian Association and Indian Embassy in Uganda. An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) also one of traffic police lead investigators but preferred anonymity, intimated to Uganda Radio Network (URN) Kalakada’s body was demanded by relatives living in Uganda.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.