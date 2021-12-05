Body of Missing 4-year-Old Girl Retrieved from Sugarcane Plantation

In short
The girl was reportedly killed by Joseph Sserubiri, the lead pastor of Deliverance Church in Kakira market zone and his wife, Felista Namaganda, who had rented church space from John Mulodi, the father of the deceased. The two had gone missing together with the child in late September.
Body of Missing 4-year-Old Girl Retrieved from Sugarcane Plantation5 Dec 2021, 15:05 Comments 100 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: blood body church corner police police station sleeping pill
Mentioned: Deliverance church Felista Namaganda James Mubi John Mulodi Joseph Sserubiri Kakira Northern division Trinity Nakisuyi Wanyange lake police spokesperson
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.