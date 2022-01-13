Body Of Missing Masaka Pineapple Trader Found In Kyotera

In short
The body was discovered on Thursday by residents of Kibutamu village. Ssembuuze, a resident of Kitiiti village in Kyanamukaaka sub-county, Masaka district went missing Wednesday while returning from Kyotera.
Body Of Missing Masaka Pineapple Trader Found In Kyotera13 Jan 2022, 20:57 Comments 154 Views Kyotera, Uganda Crime Business and finance Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Missing pineapple trader found dead No one arrested
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.