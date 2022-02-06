Body Of Missing NRM Chairman Found In Pit

In short
Yasin Mwanje, the Kateera LCI chairperson says they suspect that he was on his way home when he staggered and fell in the pit where he died. The men who were contracted to dig the pit had gone to check on its status following a heavy rain when they saw Rwaheru's body. They notified residents who immediately invited police to the scene.
Body Of Missing NRM Chairman Found In Pit6 Feb 2022, 11:09 Comments 63 Views Rakai town, Uganda Security Politics Health Updates
