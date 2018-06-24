Peter Labeja
Music Legend Geoffrey Oryema's Body Cremated

In short
Jude Ogik, the family attorney says cremation was the last wish of the Worlds celebrated legend granted to him on Saturday. He, however, adds that preparations are underway to bring back the ashes to his ancestral home in Pabit Parish, Purongo Sub County, Nwoya district.

 

