In short
Jude Ogik, the family attorney says cremation was the last wish of the Worlds celebrated legend granted to him on Saturday. He, however, adds that preparations are underway to bring back the ashes to his ancestral home in Pabit Parish, Purongo Sub County, Nwoya district.
Music Legend Geoffrey Oryema's Body Cremated24 Jun 2018, 12:45 Comments 294 Views Gulu, Uganda Lifestyle Northern Profiles Analysis
Tagged with: body of music legend geoffrey oryema cremated geoffrey oryema son to former igp erinayo oryema inspector general of police erinayo oryema land of anaka ugandans exile in france counsel jude ogik family lawyer erinayo oryema family
Mentioned: uganda police force
