Body of Ugandan Killed in Rwanda Repatriated

Zadock Tumuhimbise, the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (UNATU) chairman and Geoffrey Byomuhangi, relatives of the deceased want the government to help the widow and five children.
Body of Ugandan Killed in Rwanda Repatriated9 Jun 2020, 07:23 Comments 257 Views Security Updates
A casket containing Sidin Muhereza's remains being sanitised after handover (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
