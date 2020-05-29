Body of UPDF Officer Killed in Kasese Floods Recovered

In short
Captain Fredrick Sonko the 222 mountain brigade spokesperson told URN reporter on Thursday that the body was recovered at Kamukumbi, adding that it has since been transported to Bwera General hospital for a postmortem.
Body of UPDF Officer Killed in Kasese Floods Recovered29 May 2020, 12:01 Comments 84 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: UPDF recovered bodies
Mentioned: UPDF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.