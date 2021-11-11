In short
Moses Ssenfuma, the LC 3 Chairperson of Kapeeka sub-county, says that the blast is believed to have occurred after the victims picked an explosive from an unknown place and started crushing it for scrap. He told URN that the victims sustained broken limbs and multiple fractures.
Bomb Explosion Kills One, Critically Injures Four Others in Nakaseke Top story11 Nov 2021, 12:41 Comments 320 Views Nakaseke District, Uganda Security Crime Breaking news
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.