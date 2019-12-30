Julius Ocungi
15:18

Bomb Kills One in Pader

30 Dec 2019, 15:16 Comments 199 Views Pader, Uganda Security Local government Northern Updates
A bomb expert from Counter Terrorism Unit inspects aftremath of unexploded ordinance that was detonated on Thursday in Paicho Subcounty Gulu District. Photo BY JULIUS OCUNGI

A bomb expert from Counter Terrorism Unit inspects aftremath of unexploded ordinance that was detonated on Thursday in Paicho Subcounty Gulu District. Photo BY JULIUS OCUNGI

In short
Vincent Okello 22 died after sustatining severe body injuries from the bomb shrapnel on Sunday morning.

 

Tagged with: Fifth Infantry Division Spokesperson Lt Hassan Kato Lord's Resistance Army LRA justine ocen, latanya subcounty lcv councilor
Mentioned: Latanya Subcounty uxo's

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.