Fahad Muganga
18:48

Bombers Captain Shadir Musa Punches to National Champions League

3 Oct 2021, 18:36 Comments 83 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
shadir Musa won Okello by RSC today

In short
Bwogi entered the ring in the red corner at Lugogo sports complex on Friday morning where he eased past Okello with a knockout in the first round. He looked sharp from the first minute raining the opponent with several punches which forced the referee stopped the contest.

 

