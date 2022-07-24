Bombers Team Yet to Receive Allowances for Commonwealth Games

In short
Moses Muhangi, the Chairman of Uganda Boxing Federation-UBF, says that within a few hours of their departure, the team is yet to receive their allowance and the competition kits. He says the delays could affect the players. The team will depart for Birmingham on Monday.
Bombers Team Yet to Receive Allowances for Commonwealth Games24 Jul 2022, 15:44 Comments 82 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
