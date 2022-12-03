Bombo Military Barracks Deny Access To Ambulances Branded With Politicians' Posters

In short
Moses Ssebalamu the LC 3 Chairperson of Wobulenzi town council says that due to the lack of enough government ambulances, several patients use MPs' ambulances for evacuation to Bombo Military Hospital and other facilities in Kampala city.
Bombo Military Barracks Deny Access To Ambulances Branded With Politicians' Posters3 Dec 2022, 10:13 Comments 113 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Updates
Courtesy Photo; Ambulance belonging to MP Denes Sekabira. UPDF has repeatedly denied such ambulances access to its hospital over political messages
In short
Tagged with: ambulances branded with MP posters health services
Mentioned: Bombo General Military Hospital
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.