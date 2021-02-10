Bombo Town Council Seeks UGX 80M to Complete Market

In short
Kassim Osman Ramathan the LC 3 Chairperson of Bombo town council says that following the easing of lockdown on majority of local sectors, they have resumed mobilization of funds from local revenue and well-wishers to complete the market.
Bombo Town Council Seeks UGX 80M to Complete Market10 Feb 2021, 19:14 Comments 179 Views Bombo, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Market covid 19 lock down local revenue taxi park
Mentioned: Bombo town council
