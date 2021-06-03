In short

Muchunguzi, who is nursing a bullet wound at Mulago National Referral Hospital left his guardian’s home in Kiteredde, Kingo in Masaka City early this year for Kampala in search of employment. His only contact in the city was Wilber Mukiibi, the son of Suzan Mutesi, who brought up Muchunguzi after being abandoned by his biological mother at five years of age.