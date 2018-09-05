Borehole Excites Owolo Residents

In short
The entire village lacked a water source forcing residents to share dirty water sources with animals, putting their lives at risk. The residents also walked for more than 5 kilometres in search for clean and safe water sources.
Borehole Excites Owolo Residents5 Sep 2018, 12:01 Comments 125 Views Soroti, Uganda Local government Report
Residents of Gweri sub county complain about the water quality Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.