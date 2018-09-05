Joseph Onyango
Borehole Excites Owolo Residents

5 Sep 2018, 12:01 Comments 125 Views Soroti, Uganda Local government Report
Residents of Gweri sub county complain about the water quality Joseph Onyango

Residents of Gweri sub county complain about the water quality

In short
The entire village lacked a water source forcing residents to share dirty water sources with animals, putting their lives at risk. The residents also walked for more than 5 kilometres in search for clean and safe water sources.

 

